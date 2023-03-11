Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Acquires $221,934.45 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,865 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,526,707.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 3,185,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,600. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

