Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 295 ($3.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 265 ($3.19).

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 246.60 ($2.97) on Tuesday. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 185.78 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 263.20 ($3.16). The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £776.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.46.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.