PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.13.
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
