PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

