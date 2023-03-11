Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) COO Thomas J. Hogan Sells 9,900 Shares of Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Perficient by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Perficient by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

