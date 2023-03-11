Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $187.39

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €187.39 ($199.35) and traded as high as €201.10 ($213.94). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €199.85 ($212.61), with a volume of 357,282 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RI shares. Barclays set a €268.00 ($285.11) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($228.72) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($234.04) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

