Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Shares Up 3%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.07. 8,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 9,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$311.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

