Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. 62,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,996. Pershing Square has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

