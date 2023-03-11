Peruvian Metals (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Peruvian Metals shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 20,000 shares.
Peruvian Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
Peruvian Metals Company Profile
Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peruvian Metals (DUVNF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Peruvian Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peruvian Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.