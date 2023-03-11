Peter Trimble Acquires 25,000 Shares of G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Rating) insider Peter Trimble bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$30,500.00 ($20,469.80).

G8 Education Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.78.

Get G8 Education alerts:

About G8 Education

(Get Rating)

Read More

G8 Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It offers its services under the Buggles, Community Kids, Casa Bambini, Creative Garden, First Grammar, Great Beginnings, Green Wood, Head Start, Kool Kids, Kindy Patch Kids, Jelly Beans, Pelicans, Kinder Haven, Nurture One, World Of Learning, The Learning Sanctuary, Sand Castles, Bambinos, Pelican child care, Penguin child care, and Early learning services brands.

Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.