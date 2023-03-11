Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.71

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 8792478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

