Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $251,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $101.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

