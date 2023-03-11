Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the February 13th total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $7.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNXGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.06) to GBX 665 ($8.00) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.48) to GBX 790 ($9.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Investec raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.14.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.