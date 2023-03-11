Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.80) to GBX 820 ($9.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.50) to GBX 765 ($9.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 725 ($8.72).

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 617.80 ($7.43) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 501 ($6.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.30). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 629.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 597.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. The firm has a market cap of £6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -588.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

