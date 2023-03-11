Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.52.
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
