Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.68

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 912376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

