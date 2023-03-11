Pier Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

Shares of CRWD opened at $119.72 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

