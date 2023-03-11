PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Up 627.3% in February

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 627.3% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 1.1 %

PCK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 94,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,635. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCK. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

