PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Up 627.3% in February

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 627.3% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PCK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 94,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,635. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
