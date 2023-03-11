PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the February 13th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCN. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $128,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.86. 284,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,909. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

