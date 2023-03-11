PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 55.3% in February

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE PHK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 791,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,117. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
