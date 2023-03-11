PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 55.3% in February

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PHK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 791,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,117. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHK. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.