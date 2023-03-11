PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 409.1% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 38,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,593. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.