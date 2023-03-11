PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 409.1% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PNI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 38,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,593. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $9.94.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
