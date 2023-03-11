Piper Sandler Lowers Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target to $13.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CARA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.71.
Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $326.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
