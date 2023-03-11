Piper Sandler Lowers Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target to $13.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CARA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $326.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

See Also

