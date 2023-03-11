Piper Sandler Raises Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $61.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $364.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

