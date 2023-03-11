Piper Sandler Upgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Neutral

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $16.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.50.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. StockNews.com lowered shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.87.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $24.71.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

