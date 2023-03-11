Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after acquiring an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $275.64 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.97.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,960 shares of company stock worth $7,147,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

