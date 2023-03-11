Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 742,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

