Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.89 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.