PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.
MYPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $3.97 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $515.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.34.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
