Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in February

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PAZRF shares. CIBC upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.