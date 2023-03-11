PLC Ultima (PLCU) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71,869.71

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $71,869.71 and approximately $397,154.02 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for approximately $148.03 or 0.00730300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00431277 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,900.91 or 0.29151479 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 485 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

