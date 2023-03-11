Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ PLMIW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,713. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.