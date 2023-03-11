Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

PIF stock opened at C$13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.52. The stock has a market cap of C$274.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.05 and a 1-year high of C$23.05.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.17. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of C$22.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.7877759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 476.47%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

