PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 292,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.
PolyPid stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,524. PolyPid has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
