PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 292,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid Price Performance

PolyPid stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,524. PolyPid has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

About PolyPid

PolyPid ( NASDAQ:PYPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.