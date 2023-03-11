Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $33,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE POR opened at $45.62 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

