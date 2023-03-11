Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 87.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the United States with EBITDA ranging from USD 10 – 50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of secured term loans, bonds or notes and mezzanine debt.

