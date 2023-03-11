Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PW stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

