Powerledger One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.32 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $74.36 million and $3.32 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars.

