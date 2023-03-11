Precigen (NYSE:PGEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Precigen (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Precigen Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Precigen has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.90.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

