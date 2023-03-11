Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Up 1,125.8% in February

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, an increase of 1,125.8% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Profire Energy Stock Down 5.6 %
Profire Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,673. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
