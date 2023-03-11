Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Up 1,125.8% in February

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, an increase of 1,125.8% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Profire Energy Stock Down 5.6 %

Profire Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,673. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 721,772 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 39.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

