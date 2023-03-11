Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a growth of 1,125.8% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
PFIE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,673. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.89.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
