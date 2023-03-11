Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $140.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $146.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

