ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Receives $15.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
ProKidney Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of PROK stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. ProKidney has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
About ProKidney
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.
