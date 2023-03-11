ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Receives $15.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get ProKidney alerts:

ProKidney Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PROK stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. ProKidney has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProKidney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter worth $132,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProKidney by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.