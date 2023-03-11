Prom Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $75.51 million and $2.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00020378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00034930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00035314 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022033 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00223390 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.64 or 0.99989991 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.26741897 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,711,918.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

