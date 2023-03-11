Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 13th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Down 9.3 %
Shares of CEOS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 626,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,723. Psykey has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
About Psykey
