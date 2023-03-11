Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 13th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of CEOS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 626,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,723. Psykey has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Psykey

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Etobicoke, Canada.

