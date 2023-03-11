PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 1,333.7% in February

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 1,333.7% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PPERY traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.29. 23,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.96.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
