PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 1,333.7% in February

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 1,333.7% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PPERY traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.29. 23,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.96.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.