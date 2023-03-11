Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 4,039 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average is $135.71.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

