Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

