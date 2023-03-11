Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:BX opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,984,720 shares of company stock valued at $578,961,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

