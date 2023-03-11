Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.19 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $261.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.95 and a 200-day moving average of $252.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

