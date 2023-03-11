Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 79.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $68,951,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

