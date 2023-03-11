Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,711 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.92 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

